Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Missoula's evening forecast: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.44. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Missoula area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.