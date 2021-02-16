 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula's evening forecast: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.44. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Missoula area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News