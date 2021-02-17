 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Missoula: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Missoula Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News