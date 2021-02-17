For the drive home in Missoula: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Missoula Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 5. We'll see a low temper…
Missoula's evening forecast: Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%.…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2. -6 degrees is today's …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Missoula's evening forecast: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -6F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good da…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. You may wa…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 16. We'll see…
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low near 0F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chanc…