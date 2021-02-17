Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

For the drive home in Missoula: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Missoula Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.