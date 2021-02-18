This evening's outlook for Missoula: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 29.72. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
