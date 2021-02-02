 Skip to main content
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

For the drive home in Missoula: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Missoula area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until TUE 8:45 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.

