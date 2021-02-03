 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Missoula: Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until WED 7:00 PM MST. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News