Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

This evening's outlook for Missoula: Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until WED 7:00 PM MST. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.