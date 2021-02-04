 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

This evening in Missoula: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

