Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

This evening in Missoula: Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.

