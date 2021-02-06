For the drive home in Missoula: Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Missoula Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until SAT 5:15 PM MST. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
