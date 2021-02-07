 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Missoula's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25.98. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Avalanche Warning until MON 7:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.

