 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Missoula: Occasional snow showers. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.24. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Missoula area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News