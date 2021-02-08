Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

For the drive home in Missoula: Occasional snow showers. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.24. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Missoula area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 11:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.