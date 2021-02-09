Missoula's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 25.79. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until TUE 10:30 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 20-degree low …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
For the drive home in Missoula: Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be…
Missoula's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
For the drive home in Missoula: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula tomo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degre…
For the drive home in Missoula: Occasional snow showers. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than o…
It will be a cold day in Missoula, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 29-degree low is forca…
This evening in Missoula: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and var…