Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Missoula's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 25.79. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until TUE 10:30 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

