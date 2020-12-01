 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Missoula, MT

It will be a cold day in Missoula, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.

