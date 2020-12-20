Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Missoula, MT

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.