The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Avalanche Warning until TUE 7:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Missoula, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calli…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Models are showing …
Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Temperatures in Missoula will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and p…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 31 degrees is today's…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…