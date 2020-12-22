 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Missoula, MT

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Avalanche Warning until TUE 7:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

