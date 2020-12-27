 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Missoula, MT

Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Airport Weather Warning until SAT 8:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

