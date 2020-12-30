 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Missoula, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Missoula, MT

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.

