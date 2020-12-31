It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Missoula, MT
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
