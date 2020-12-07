 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Missoula, MT

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Stagnation Advisory until 11AM MST TUE. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.

