 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Missoula, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Missoula, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News