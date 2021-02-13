It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2. -6 degrees is today's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 11:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Missoula, MT
