It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 5. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Missoula could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Missoula, MT
