Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Missoula, MT

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 16. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.

