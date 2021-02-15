It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 16. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Missoula, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 5. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2. -6 degrees is today's …
For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -6F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good da…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . A -13-degree low is forecasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low near 0F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chanc…
This evening's outlook for Missoula: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow …
This evening in Missoula: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a go…
Missoula's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. It …