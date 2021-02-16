It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 2 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Airport Weather Warning until MON 11:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Missoula, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 5. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2. -6 degrees is today's …
Missoula's evening forecast: Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%.…
For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -6F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good da…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 16. We'll see…
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low near 0F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chanc…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . A -13-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening's outlook for Missoula: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow …