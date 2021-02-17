Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Missoula, MT

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.