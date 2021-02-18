 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Missoula, MT

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

