Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Missoula, MT
