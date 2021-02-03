 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Missoula, MT

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

