 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Missoula, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Missoula, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until THU 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News