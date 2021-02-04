Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until THU 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Missoula, MT
