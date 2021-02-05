 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Missoula, MT

It will be a cold day in Missoula, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Missoula area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

