The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Missoula, MT
