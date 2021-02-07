 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Missoula, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Missoula, MT

Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Missoula area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.

