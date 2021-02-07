Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Missoula area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Missoula, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
For the drive home in Missoula: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula tomo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
For the drive home in Missoula: Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be…
Missoula's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoul…
Missoula residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The Missoula…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degre…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The area will…
This evening in Missoula: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and var…
It will be a cold day in Missoula, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 29-degree low is forca…