 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Missoula, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Missoula, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Missoula area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Avalanche Warning until MON 7:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News