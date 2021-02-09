 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Missoula, MT

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

