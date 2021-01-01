Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Missoula, MT
