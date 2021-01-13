Temperatures in Missoula will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Missoula, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Sunday, with temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variab…
It will be a cold day in Missoula, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Missoula: Light freezing rain this evening will become a mixture of winter precipitation overnight. Low near 30F. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Missoula: Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It will be a col…
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Some clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Monday, with tempe…
Missoula residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degree…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degr…
Missoula residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm …