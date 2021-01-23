Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Missoula, MT
