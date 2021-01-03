The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Missoula, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is to…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is toda…
Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forcasted. W…
For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
Missoula's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Friday, with temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
For the drive home in Missoula: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Thursday, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Friday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is cal…