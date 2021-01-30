It will be a cold day in Missoula, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Missoula, MT
