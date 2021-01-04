Missoula residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Missoula, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is to…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is toda…
Missoula's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Friday, with temperatur…
For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
For the drive home in Missoula: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Thursday, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Friday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is cal…