Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Missoula, MT

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Missoula today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until 12:15AM MST FRI. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.