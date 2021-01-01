Missoula's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
