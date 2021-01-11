 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Some clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.

