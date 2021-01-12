 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

This evening's outlook for Missoula: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.

