Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

For the drive home in Missoula: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Missoula Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

