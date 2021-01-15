 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Missoula's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

