 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Missoula: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until SAT 7:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News