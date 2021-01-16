This evening's outlook for Missoula: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until SAT 7:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
