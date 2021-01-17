This evening in Missoula: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Missoula area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
