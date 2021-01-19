Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Missoula tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit missoulian.com.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
