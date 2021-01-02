 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Missoula will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.

