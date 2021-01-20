For the drive home in Missoula: Mainly clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Missoula Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
