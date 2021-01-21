 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Missoula Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.

